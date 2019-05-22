Syrian Daesh Fighters Could Turn Iraq Into Terrorist Breeding Ground - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - A new generation of Daesh fighters might emerge in Iraq if the issue of returning terrorists from Syria is not appropriately managed, UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told the Security Council.

"The return of thousands and thousands of people, Iraqis and non-Iraqis, raises not only significant security and capacity concerns but also urgent human rights and humanitarian protection concerns. If we do not manage this adequately, we risk creating a new breeding ground for the next generation of terrorists", Hennis-Plasschaert said on Tuesday.

Hennis-Plasschaert stressed that addressing the problem of returning terrorists and their families is a matter of international importance, and, by maintaining "strategic distance" regarding their nationals, some states risk creating both regional and global security threats.

"This is not just an Iraqi problem. If poorly managed, the issue will impact us all in the region and beyond", she said.

Iraq has long been suffering from the activities of various terrorist groups. In 2014, vast territories of the state were occupied by jihadists of the Daesh terrorist group.

The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against Daesh. At the end of 2017, then Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against the infamous terrorist group as Iraq's troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.