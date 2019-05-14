Archbishop of Colombo Reportedly Accuses US, Daesh of Creating Conflicts

The archbishop’s criticism of the US and Daesh comes almost three weeks after several cities of Sri Lanka – Colombo, Negombo, and Batticaloa — were rocked by serial bomb blasts on Easter Sunday (21 April). About 253 people were killed in the explosions that severely damaged three prominent churches and an equal number of up-market hotels.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Countries like the US and terror groups like Daesh* are both creating disharmony and conflicts to achieve their respective selfish objectives to gain control of territory, Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has said, according to a report in Sri Lanka-based news portal News First.

The US identifies countries and groups with differences and highlights these differences. A programme is then implemented to create disharmony between people of different religious faiths and other groups to create these conflicts. Daesh is also part of this programme, he added.

READ MORE: Nationwide Curfew Imposed in Sri Lanka After Mosque Attacks

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith also spoke about the intervention of Western nations in Sri Lanka, noting that the US has been strategically placing its warships across the globe in key positions so that it can take over any country at a moment's notice, the report added.

Cardinal Ranjith further explained that countries such as the US create conflicts in other nations to sell the weapons they manufacture.

© AFP 2019 / Jewel SAMAD Sri Lanka Commander Voices Alarm Over Inking Military Pact With US

With Daesh claiming responsibility for the terror strikes that killed mostly Christians, security and intelligence officials around the world have opined that the attacks were aimed at sending out a global warning to the West in general and Christians in particular.

The cardinal's comments also assume significance in the wake of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena issuing an extraordinary gazette on Tuesday banning several extremist organisations, including the National Thowheed Jama'th (NTJ), the Jama'athe Milla'athe Ibrahim(JMI), and the Willayath As Seylani.

READ MORE: 100 Indians Among 600 Terror Suspects Deported From Sri Lanka — Report

According to the gazette, these groups have been banned by the president using the powers vested with him under Regulation 75(1) of the Emergency (Miscellaneous Provisions and Powers) Regulations No. 1 of 2019, the Sunday Times in Sri Lanka reported.

Breaking — Extremists organizations

1. National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ)

2. Jama’athe Milla’athe Ibrahim (JMI)

3. Willayath As Seylani

banned in Sri Lanka, extraordinary Gazette issued Sri Lanka President #LKA #SriLanka #CommunalAttacksLKA #EasterSundayAttacksLK pic.twitter.com/7XsMYeRHaA — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) May 14, 2019

Meanwhile, a curfew was re-imposed across Sri Lanka late on Monday night after a Muslim man was hacked to death and dozens of shops and mosques were destroyed in fresh communal violence earlier in the day.

*Daesh is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and a number of other countries.