Register
13:28 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bethlehem

    Christian Churches Under Attack in West Bank, Prompt Action Demanded

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Reports say some Christians have been expressing concern that the Palestinian Authority security forces are not doing enough to protect Christian holy sites in the West Bank, adding that they feel deliberately targeted for their religion.

    Christian leaders in the West Bank have demanded that the Palestinian Authority launch an investigation into two attacks on churches near Ramallah and Bethlehem that took place recently, reports The Jerusalem Post.

    On 16 May assailants broke into the Church of God in the village of Aboud, west of Ramallah.

    The Holy Land Church organisation said in its statement that perpetrators looted the church, stealing some of its contents, without providing further details.

    “We pray in solidarity with this church and for the repentance of the aggressors,” the organisation said in its statement.

    “We also call on the responsible authorities to lay their hands on the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible.”

    The organisation released photo evidence of the attack, showing damaged furniture and smashed windows inside the Church of God.

    Pastor Abdallah Khoury called on the PA to take the necessary measures to bring the criminals to court, saying he was in touch with the authorities concerning the break-in and sabotage.

    “The attack on the church and the stealing of its contents is very dangerous,” he said. “This matter needs to be taken seriously.”

    Palestinians and foreigners march towards Israel's controversial separation wall between the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Ilit during a demonstration against settlements in the area, on February 17, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / ABBAS MOMANI
    Palestinians Stage 'Great March of Return' Protest in Gaza (VIDEO)
    Most of Aboud is located in Area C of the West Bank, which is under Israeli military and civilian control.

    In response to the incident, Israeli police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld said there was damage caused to a number of vehicles in the village and an investigation has been launched.

    READ MORE: Fury as UK Church Offers to 'Cover up' Jesus and Crosses for Muslim Prayer

    Earlier, on 14 May, Christians reported a similar incident occurring at Bethlehem’s Saint Charbel Monastery, which is affiliated with the Lebanese Maronite Order.

    The Holy Land Council of Bishops condemned what it called the “robbery” of the monastery, stating perpetrators had cut the fence surrounding the monastery and stole expensive equipment and surveillance cameras, in addition to other content.

    “We condemn the attack on the monastery and call on the Palestinian authorities, especially their security services, to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible, and take measures to protect the monastery from similar attacks in the future,” the council said.

    The council added that this was the sixth such incident targeting the monastery over the past few years.
    In 2015 a fire caused extensive damage to the monastery, with PA security forces claiming it was caused by an “electrical fault”.

    However, some Christian activists claimed that the fire was an “arson attack” launched by radical Muslims.

    Russia celebrates Orthodox Christmas
    © Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko
    WATCH: Orthodox Christmas Midnight Mass at Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

    A senior PA security official said that an investigation has been launched into the “robberies” in Aboud and Bethlehem, adding there was nothing as yet to connect the two incidents.

    The attacks have led to some Christians to question if the PA security forces were doing enough to protect the West Bank’s Christian holy sites.

    “We feel we’re being deliberately targeted because we’re Christians,” a Christian woman from Aboud told The Jerusalem Post.

    “When you see two attacks, on a church and a monastery, in one week, this makes you wonder whether there’s some kind of a scheme against Christians.”

    Related:

    Palestinians Stage 'Great March of Return' Protest in Gaza (VIDEO)
    US Media Portray Israelis as Victims in Latest Round of Gaza Strikes
    West Bank Could 'Ignite' When Trump's 'Deal of Century' Published – Ex-IDF Chief
    Palestine to Seek Int'l Response to Possible Israeli Annexation of West Bank
    WATCH: Orthodox Christmas Midnight Mass at Church of Nativity in Bethlehem
    Tags:
    break-in, monastery, assailants, palestinians, robbery, church, Christians, attacks, Palestinian Authority, Ramallah, Bethlehem, West Bank, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse