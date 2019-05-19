Register
17:24 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Armageddon

    Rabbi Claims Recent Earthquake in Israel Is Sign of Coming DOOMSDAY

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 17

    Hebrew numerology hints that the tremor felt in Israel this week marked the birth pang of the Messiah, the rabbi alleges after analysing some of the details of the quake, including its magnitude and the location of its epicentre.

    A minor temblor that recently struck Israel could be the sign of the long-promised Messiah kicking in the planet's womb, believes Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, who is well-known for his apocalyptic prophecies.

    An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was reported on Wednesday in Israel, which sits on a major fault line and where swarms of small tremors are the norm, especially in northern part of the country.

    Seismograph
    © AP Photo /
    ‘Israel’s Biggest Security Threat’: Strong Earthquake Could Destroy 80,000 Homes

    Rabbi Fish, who runs a Kabbalah blog in Hebrew, believes that the reason for the recent quake was much more mystical than simple geological activity.

    He says he found the clues in ancient Hebrew numerology, gematria. In the Hebrew alphabet, each letter has a correspondent numerical value. Gematria, meanwhile, assigns a numerical value to entire words and phrases based on their letters.

    "The epicentre was almost 250 kilometres off the Israeli coast," Rabbi Fish told Breaking Israel News, noting that tremors tend to move out to sea.

    "This distance hints at the 270 days of gestation before birth. The gematria of הריון (pregnancy in Hebrew) is 271, the completion of the 270 days of gestation and the beginning of the birth process. It was located off the coast of Hadera, which is Heder (room) of 'Yah' (God). The sages refer to the womb as the 'room of God.' The quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale which is equal to the gematria of 'dam' (blood), which is 44."

    He went on to say that the blood symbolises the beginning of the birth and the ocean symbolises the womb.

    "The earthquake on Wednesday marked the end of the waiting period," the rabbi was quoted as saying. "It was the official day of the beginning of the birth of the Messiah."

    Both in Christian and Judaic eschatology, natural disasters are part of end-time prophecies. While in Christianity these events are believed to be leading up to the Second Coming of Jesus and his battle with the Antichrist, the Hebrew Bible says that quakes will destroy Israel's enemies during the Battle of Gog and Magog, which will precede the advent of the Messiah.

    READ MORE: NASA Report on Shrinking Moon Biblical Prophecy Heralding Apocalypse — Preacher

    "The entire world will be judged before the Moshiach (Messiah)," Rabbi Fish said. "Nature will change, be less normal, because God will be guiding it in a more direct manner."

    "This will be especially true during the War of Gog and Magog," he said. "The war will be unique in that it won't be simply a war between countries. God will play a major role via nature, through natural disasters."

    The rabbi apparently believes that Israel will avoid destruction by the grace of God: "Even now, we see hugely catastrophic earthquakes, volcanoes, and hurricanes around the world," Rabbi Fish said. "Here in Israel, the earthquakes are very mild. That is because Israel has the protection of the tzaddikim (righteous), living and dead, revealed and hidden."

    This is not the first time Rabbi Fish has connected a natural phenomenon with Biblical prophecies. He previously claimed that the supermoon eclipse that occurred on 20-21 January was a sign of the Messiah coming to Earth.

    Related:

    Planet X Will Bring Apocalypse by Flipping Earth's Poles - Doomsday Preacher
    End Times Near? Christian Scientist Mulls Impact of Coming Magnetic Pole Flip
    Jesus Prepared People for END TIMES, Wild Declassified CIA Files Claim
    The Vision of the Christ: Jesus-Like Figure Appears Above Argentina (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    end times, prophecy, rabbi, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse