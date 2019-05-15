‘Iran Behaviour’ Led to ‘Difficult Situation’ After Alleged Ship Attacks - UAE

"We need to emphasise caution and good judgment. It is easy to throw accusations but it is a difficult situation, there are serious issues and among them is Iranian behaviour", Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said, expressing concern about Iran's missiles and regional policy.
According to the diplomat, the attack on the oil tankers that took place on 12 May occurred in the UAE’s territorial waters.
The US-Iranian tensions were further heightened earlier this month when US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the United States was deploying a carrier strike group near Iran.
