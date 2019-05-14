Pentagon Mulls Plan to Send Troops to Middle East in Case of Escalation - Report

Pentagon has drawn a plan to send 120,000 soldiers to the Middle East in case of Iran's decision to accelerate nuclear weapons development or attack US forces.
The revisions were ordered by a group led by the White House security adviser John Bolton, the New York Times reported citing the administration officials. It is unclear however, whether US president Donald Trump would send so many American troops back to the Middle East, the outlet noted.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)