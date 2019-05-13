Ships Sabotaged in UAE Waters Belonged to Norway, UAE, Saudi Arabia - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - The vessels sabotaged on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman were navigating under the flags of Saudi Arabia, Norway and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Al Arabiya news channel reported on Monday.

Two of the vessels belonged to Saudi Arabia, while the other two ships were the property of Norway and the UAE, the broadcaster said.

So far, only Riyadh confirmed that its vessels were among those sabotaged in the UAE territorial waters. In the comments, punished by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday, Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Falih stated that one of the ships was loaded with Saudi crude oil and was due to be delivered to Saudi Aramco’s customers in the United States. The structure of the vessels sustained "significant damage," he added.

READ MORE: Iran Warns Against 'Conspiracy by Ill-Wishers' Over 'Sabotage' at UAE Port

The information on the incident was initially revealed by the UAE Foreign Ministry on Sunday. The ministry said that four commercial ships had been subject to "sabotage operations" near UAE territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman in the vicinity of the Fujairah port.

© AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency Gulf Cooperation Council Condemns ‘Sabotage Operations’ Near UAE Territorial Waters - Report

There were no injuries or fatalities aboard the vessels, and no spillage of harmful chemicals or fuels took place, the ministry added, without releasing the details. UAE, however, did not name the countries of origin of all vessels.

Norway has not yet commented on the sabotage incident.

The announcements came after the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen broadcaster said, citing local media, that several large explosions had occurred in the port of Fujairah.