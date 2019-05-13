Register
06:57 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria. Saudi Arabia said on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 that it remains committed to an initial public offering of the state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco despite delays and growing speculation it may never be listed. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

    Saudi Arabia Says Two Vessels Targeted in 'Sabotage Attack' Near UAE - Report

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    354

    The Saudi energy minister has reportedly said that two country's vessels were targeted in a "sabotage attack" on Sunday morning near UAE, noting that no casualties or leaks occurred, according to Reuters citing Saudi state TV.

    Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid A. Al-Falih condemned the attack against the two Saudi vessels, Reuters reported.

    One of the targeted vessels was en route to being loaded with Saudi crude from Ras Tanura port to be delivered to Aramco customers in the US before the attack, Reuters reported.

    The attack has reportedly caused significant damage to the structure of the two Saudi vessels, according to Reuters.

    "Fortunately, the attack didn't lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels," said Falih as cited by Reuters.

    The energy minister emphasized that the international community had a joint responsibility to protect the safety of maritime navigation and the security of oil.     

    READ MORE: Lebanon-Based Media Claims Blasts Rock Fujairah Port, UAE Officials Deny Reports

    On early Monday the US issued a new warning to sailors over alleged "acts of sabotage" targeting ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates amid heightened regional tensions between America and Iran, Reuters reported.

    Following the Sunday's incident with the four UAE's vessels, which the latter described as "acts of sabotage", the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) condemned the "sabotage operations" of commercial vessels near UAE territorial waters.

    "It is a dangerous development and escalation that reflects the evil intentions of those who planned and carried out these operations that endanger the safety of maritime navigation in the region and threaten the lives of the ships' civilian crews," the statement says.    

    On Sunday the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen broadcaster said, citing local media, that several large explosions had occurred in the port of Fujairah.

    The government of Fujairah denied on Sunday media reports of several large explosions taking place at the emirate's port, insisting that the port was functioning as usual.  

    The foreign ministry of the United Arab Emirates, in its turn, said that four merchant vessels had been targeted in "acts of sabotage" in Gulf waters off its coast, refuting previous reports.

    Related:

    Bases in Almost Every Direction: HERE is Where US Outposts Near Iran are Located
    "President" Bolton Drives US Towards War With Iran, Venezuela
    Macron: If Iran Pulls Out From Nuke Deal, US Would Be Responsible
    US Carrier Strike Group on Route to Gulf Less Than 2,000 km From Iran – Reports
    Iran Cleric Warns US' Expensive Fleet 'Can Be Destroyed by One Missile' – Report
    Tags:
    oil, vessel, sabotage, Saudi Aramco, Khalid Al-Falih, United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse