Netanyahu to Request Deadline Extension to Form New Government

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he would ask President Reuven Rivlin to give him two additional weeks for forming a new government.

"As I have done previously when forming governments, I'm going to ask the president to give me an extension," Netanyahu, who is set to form the fifth in his career and the fourth consecutive cabinet, said.

At the same time, Netanyahu acknowledged that he would not be able to complete coalition negotiations with right-wing and religious political parties within 42 days that he had initially been given. He will, therefore, use the legal right to have additional time for talks.

The Israeli prime minister's remarks come after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won the parliamentary elections on 9 April.

After the victory, President Reuven Rivlin instructed Netanyahu to form a new coalition government. However, no coalition deal has been reached yet, with Netanyahu attributing the delay to holidays and the recent escalation with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.