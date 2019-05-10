At Least 14 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With IDF in Gaza - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border, Gaza Health Ministry spokeswoman Wafaa Yagi told Sputnik.

"Fourteen Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the eastern borders of the enclave," the spokeswoman said.

She noted that since the first March of Return, which took place on 30 March 2018, 304 people were killed and over 17,300 were injured in clashes with the Israelis.

The Gaza border area has been a scene of violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military when the Palestinians launched their anti-Israeli campaign, dubbed the Great March of Return.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.