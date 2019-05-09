First Nuclear-Capable B-52 Bombers Arrive In Middle East From US (PHOTO, VIDEO)

On Tuesday the US military announced that B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers will be deployed to the Middle East in response to what US Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan dubbed "indications of a credible threat by Iranian regime forces."

The US Central Command released photos of B-52H bombers assigned to 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron that arrived in CENTCOM area of responsibility (AOR).

According to the description, the Boeing Stratofortresses "can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations to support stability in the region."

Earlier the Pentagon released a video showing four nuclear-capable B-52 bombers taking off for the Middle East.

The Stratofortresses departed Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana Tuesday en route to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Fox News report says.

VIDEO: The Pentagon releasing new footage of B-52 nuclear-capable bombers as the takeoff for the Middle East. They’re heading to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as part of Trump Administration’s response to a “credible threat” from Iran. #iran #nucleardeal #bombers #trump #qatar #b52 pic.twitter.com/ymSh0wjE74 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) May 8, 2019

​On Sunday National Security Adviser John Bolton announced the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region, intended to send a message to Tehran.

Iran dubbed the announcement an act of "psychological warfare."