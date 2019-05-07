US Moving New Troops to Middle East is Act of 'Psychological Warfare' - Tehran

The statement from the Islamic Republic comes after US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday that Washington was deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force near Iran's borders, describing them as "unrelenting force" that would respond to any attack on US interests.

Keyvan Khosravi, a spokesman for Iran's National Security Council, said on Tuesday that previous statements by US officials concerning the deployment of the Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the Middle East is "an unskillful use of a worn-out event to wage a psychological war against Iran".

The move by the US military comes amid a new deterioration in relations between the two countries. Earlier in April, the US officially designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a part of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist organisation. In response, Tehran blacklisted the entire US military as terrorists as well.

