US President Trump Says '100 Percent' Supports Israeli Actions in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he fully supported the actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip as the situation in the area escalated severely following the exchange of airstrikes and rockets between Israel and Hamas and other militants over the weekend.

"Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens…" he tweeted.

He also addressed the people in the Gaza Strip.

"To the Gazan people — these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace — it can happen!" the president wrote.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces said that air-raid sirens sounded across southern Israel for the second day in a row.

Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated early Saturday when Israeli military said they detected dozens of rockets fired from the area. The IDF responded by hitting Hamas and other targets. Israeli military also attacked a building where Hamas' military intelligence and general security offices in the Gaza Strip were located.

According to media reports, at least 24 Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and her baby, and four Israelis were killed over the weekend.