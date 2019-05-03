Kushner: US to Discuss Israel Annexing West Bank when New Israel Gov't Formed

On 6 April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex settlements in the West Bank if he secures another term as prime minister in Israel's parliamentary elections on 9 April.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday that the Washington would discuss possibility of Israel annexing West Bank settlements when new Israeli government is formed.

Kushner told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy that his Middle East peace proposal would be a "good starting point" to address the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Reuters reported.

President Trump’s son-in-law, who is believed to be the main architect of the upcoming peace plan, said earlier that the new plan will be a reversal of approaches by previous administrations, which attempted to begin processes leading to unspecified solutions.

Relations between the Israel and Palestine have been tense for decades. The Palestinians are seeking diplomatic recognition for an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

In April, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he does not believe Netanyahu's vows to annex the West Bank will hurt the US-led Mideast peace process.