Register
22:33 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protesters face Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration in the village of Mughayir in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

    Israel Reprimands French Envoy Over Washington Colleague's 'Apartheid' Remarks

    © AFP 2019/ Abbas Momani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 06

    In a controversial interview with an American outlet, the outgoing French ambassador to Washington has asserted that as Israel will never grant citizenship to the Palestinians and will formally have to acknowledge as much, Tel Aviv will prove that it is exercising “apartheid”.

    Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Hélène Le Ga as a sign of protest against her Washington colleague’s statements, who accused Israel of exercising an “apartheid regime”, The Times of Israel reported.

    “We strongly protested these words”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon said on Tuesday, adding that the French diplomat was called out by Deputy Director-General Rodica Radian-Gordon, the head of the ministry’s European department.

    France’s outgoing ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, who earlier served as envoy to Israel between 2003 and 2006, butted in on the controversy, arguing that his comments given to The Atlantic magazine had to do with the state of affairs in the contested West Bank:

    Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 29, 2012
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Israel's Netanyahu Won't Meet With Mitt Romney on His Middle East Trip − Reports

    “I was referring to the West Bank”, Araud wrote on Tuesday in response to a tweet about Le Gal’s rebuke. However, Hahshon seems to have turned a deaf ear to the explanation, replying to Araud on Twitter that in the said interview he was “clearly” alluding to Israel.

    “You know fully well that 90 percent of West Bank Palestinians are under PA [Palestinian Authority] rule. You know that the PA refuses systematically peace negotiations. Your statement was offensive and uncalled for”, the Israeli diplomat wrote emphatically, prompting a reply from Araud:

    “Sorry. It was in the context of the peace process. I am not ashamed of my opinion and I know very well the issue. Yes, the West Bank. No Israël [sic]”.

    In a 19 April interview, France’s now retired top diplomat in the US Araud pointed out that Israel was “extremely comfortable” with the limbo in the region “because they [can] have the cake and eat it”. He further proceeded to address the West Bank issue:

    “They have the West Bank, but at the same time they don’t have to make the painful decision about the Palestinians, really making them really, totally stateless or making them citizens of Israel”.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kushner Promises ‘Unconventional Approach’ With New Israel-Palestine Peace Plan

    He then denied the possibility of Israel making Palestinians citizens, arguing that they will have to declare it officially, “which is we know the situation [sic], which is an apartheid. There will be officially an apartheid state. They are in fact already”, Araud concluded. In the outspoken interview, he also discussed his views on the US administration’s much-anticipated peace plan.

    Designed by POTUS Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser Jared Kushner, the projected plan will be “very close to what the Israelis want”, and is 99 percent “doomed to fail”, he argued, nevertheless assuming that “you never forget the 1 percent” as “Trump is uniquely able to push the Israelis, because he is so popular in Israel”. The diplomat shared that the plan is 50 pages long and is very much to the point, however its exact content has been kept under wraps.

    Kushner recently said that the document will not be unveiled until June at the earliest, detailing  to some 100 foreign diplomats that it will be rolled out after the new Israeli government is formally sworn in, around 5 June, when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ends.

    Related:

    Family of Girl Hurt in US Synagogue Attack Fled Israel as Rockets Hit Their Home
    ‘Rising Status’: Israel to Participate in 2020 Dubai World Expo – Report
    Israel's Netanyahu Won't Meet With Mitt Romney on His Middle East Trip − Reports
    Tags:
    diplomats, military confrontation, Palestinians, conflict, "apartheid", West Bank, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse