Register
16:57 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former member of Pink Floyd, British singer and songwriter Roger Waters performs during his concert of the Us+Them tour in Rome's Circus Maximus, Saturday, July 14, 2018

    Roger Waters Claims Madonna's Eurovision Gig in Israel to "Normalise Apartheid"

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1101

    Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters is an outspoken supporter of the pro-Palestinian BDS movement and has repeatedly accused Israel of violating the Palestinians' human rights.

    Roger Waters has doubled down on his criticism of the 2019 Eurovision event, which is scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv next month.

    Europe's most popular song contest, Eurovision is traditionally held in the country that won the previous year's competition. Israeli singer Netta Barzilai was last year's winner, which enabled her country to host the competition for a third time; Jerusalem hosted the event in 1979 and 1999.

    Waters, however, accused Eurovision of "betraying" humanity and stated that a person's commitment to the UN Declaration of Human Rights obliges them to support their "brothers and sisters" in their fight for human rights.

    "In the context of the current conversation about the location of the Eurovision finals and the participation of Madonna and the other performers, the brothers and sisters in question are the people of Palestine who live under a deeply repressive apartheid regime of occupation and do not enjoy the right to life, liberty and self-determination," he wrote in a letter published in The Guardian.

    In 2004, a group of Palestinian luminaries launched a campaign advocating a boycott of academic and cultural ties with Israel so as to stop what they described as the oppression of Palestinians by the Jewish state. This campaign constitutes part of the broader Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which seeks to subject Israel to political and economic pressure in retaliation for alleged human rights abuses.

    The former Pink Floyd frontman reaffirmed his support for this campaign — and claimed that artists who do otherwise pander to Israel's alleged oppression. "To perform in Israel is a lucrative gig but to do so serves to normalise the occupation, the apartheid, the ethnic cleansing, the incarceration of children, the slaughter of unarmed protesters… all that bad stuff," he added.

    READ MORE: Swedish Artists Demand Boycott of Eurovision in Israel Citing 'Apartheid Policy'

    Waters also denied that his criticism of what he believes to be Israel's violation of human rights constitutes anti-Semitism: "That accusation can be used as a smokescreen to divert attention and discredit those who shine a light on Israel's crimes against humanity."

    Early this year, he delivered a similar message together with fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and 50 other artists. It came months after another 140 artists called for a boycott of the Eurovision in Israel.

    The sky is illuminated by explosions from Israeli military operations over the outskirts of Gaza City as seen from the Israel-Gaza Border. FILE PHOTO
    © AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus
    Gaza Militants Threaten Eurovision in Tel Aviv With Rocket Attack - Reports

    Waters' rhetoric prompted a number of Jewish organisations to urge his sponsors to pull support of his tour over his perceived anti-Semitism.

    A UN commission report in February said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes during last year's protests at the Gaza border, when some 180 Palestinian residents of Gaza were killed by Israeli army fire. Tel Aviv branded the report "hostile and mendacious", citing Tel Aviv's "right to self-defence".

    It became another development in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which is rooted in their inability to establish an independent Palestinians state in the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

    Israel has imposed an air, land and sea blockade of the Gaza Strip which has already lasted over a decade, justifying the decision by saying it needs to protect its citizens from terrorism.

    Related:

    Roger Waters Scolds Richard Branson-Backed Live Aid-Style Concert for Venezuela
    Roger Waters Condemns 'Illegal Attacks' on Julian Assange by Western Governments
    'Stop Trump Coup': Roger Waters Slams US Actions in Venezuela as 'Insanity'
    A-Listers Roger Waters, Vivienne Westwood Call to Boycott Eurovision in Israel
    Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Eager to Engage in More Rescue Ops in Syria
    Tags:
    boycott, Eurovision, Pink Floyd, Madonna, Roger Waters, Tel Aviv, Gaza, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse