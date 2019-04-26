Militants Violate Ceasefire in 2 Syrian Provinces Over 24 Hours – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said Friday that over the past 24 hours, it registered ceasefire breaches in two provinces within Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants have attacked the city of Latakia, Harab al-Sheikh, Ain Sleimo, Jub al-Ahmar (two times), Saraf in Latakia province, western suburbs of the city of Aleppo, and Sabiqiya in Aleppo province," head of the centre Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.