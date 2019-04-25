Militants Violate Ceasefire in 3 Syrian Provinces Over 24 Hours - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military registered ceasefire violations in three Syrian provinces, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants attacked Tell al-Tut, al-Hakura and Skalbia in Hama province, Latakia, Safsara (twice) and Dahr-Abu-Asad (twice) in Latakia province and Ard al Bayad in Aleppo province," Kupchishin said at a briefing.

As of Wednesday, 57,723 Syrian citizens have been granted amnesty over evading military service, Kupchishin added.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.