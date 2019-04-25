Militants Violate Ceasefire in 3 Syrian Provinces Over 24 Hours - Russian MoD

"Over the past 24 hours, militants attacked Tell al-Tut, al-Hakura and Skalbia in Hama province, Latakia, Safsara (twice) and Dahr-Abu-Asad (twice) in Latakia province and Ard al Bayad in Aleppo province," Kupchishin said at a briefing.
As of Wednesday, 57,723 Syrian citizens have been granted amnesty over evading military service, Kupchishin added.
READ MORE: Militants Violate Ceasefire in 4 Syrian Provinces Over 24 Hours — Russian MoD
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.
Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
