Militants Violate Ceasefire in 4 Syrian Provinces Over 24 Hours – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said Wednesday that over the past 24 hours, it registered ceasefire breaches in four provinces within Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants have attacked the city of Aleppo (two times), Sabiqiya in Aleppo province, Saraf, Salma and Jubb al-Mghara in Latakia province, Maan in Hama province, Abu-Dali in Idlib province," the bulletin reads.

In addition, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said that nearly 2,000 refugees left the Rukban camp on Tuesday.

"On April 23, 1,983 refugees managed to leave the Rukban camp through the humanitarian corridor via the Jleb checkpoint," he said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.