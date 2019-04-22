Militants Violate Ceasefire in 2 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone […] Over the past 24 hours militants have attacked Rashidin, Aleppo province, outskirts of southern part of Jurin, outskirts of north-western part of Qalaat Marza, Latakia province," the bulletin read.
Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through its support of the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.
