Militants Violate Ceasefire in 2 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants have violated ceasefire regime in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Sunday in a daily bulletin.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone […] Over the past 24 hours militants have attacked Rashidin, Aleppo province, outskirts of southern part of Jurin, outskirts of north-western part of Qalaat Marza, Latakia province," the bulletin read.

Syrian authorities continue to work on amnesty for those "who evade from military service, including those among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups," the center noted, adding that a total of 57,681 people had been granted amnesty as of Saturday.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through its support of the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.