White Helmets Preparing New Provocations in Syria – Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The non-governmental organization White Helmets is preparing new provocations to accuse the Syrian government of utilizing toxic agents against civilians in Syria’s province of Idlib, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Safronkov noted that the White Helmets are going to accuse the Syrian government of using poisonous substances.

"The pseudo-humanitarian personnel of the White Helmets continues to prepare ever new provocations in order to accuse the lawful authorities of using toxic agents," Safronkov said. "We see what is going on."

Safronkov noted that the remaining members of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group — formerly known as the Nusra Front and banned in Russia — continue to attack government positions and strike civilian infrastructure indiscriminately.

Such a status quo in Idlib is dangerous for the security of Syria, Safronkov added.

Earlier in the day Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, head of the Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, argued that foreign media employees in the Syrian province of Hama conducted a staged filming of the "death" of a family due to alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian troops.

Moscow and Damascus have on a multitude of occasions pointed out that the White Helmets have staged a number of provocations in Syria involving the use of chemical weapons in order to blame them on the Syrian government and provide Western countries with justification for intervention in the Arab Republic.

The notorious NGO has repeatedly been busted staging and filming false-flag attacks: last April, the group published footage featuring doctors in Douma hospitals treating patients that had suffered from an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian Arab Army.

Reports of the purported use of chemical agents in Eastern Ghouta surfaced on 7 April 2018 in some media, citing militants on the ground.

A number of Western countries, including France, the US and the UK, quickly picked up the claims and instantly accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of having dropped a chlorine bomb on civilians.

Damascus vehemently denied the allegations, denouncing the attack as a staged provocation to justify potential foreign intervention.

Syria was plunged in a military conflict in 2011. Victory over the Daesh terrorist group was declared in late 2017, and the political settlement, as well as the return of refugees and rebuilding, have come to the forefront since then.

The Russian armed forces have been providing military assistance to Damascus throughout the conflict, while also carrying out regular humanitarian operations across the country. Russia is now assisting Syria in the post-war reconstruction and the return of refugees.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/the Islamic State), Al-Nusra Front, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.