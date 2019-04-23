Some 90% of Egyptians Approve Extension of Sisi's Presidential Term - Official

"A total of 88.33 percent of voters supported the amendments. Turnout was 44.33 percent," he said at a press conference in Cairo.
The vote in Egypt's referendum on amending the country's constitution, which opens the way for Sisi to remain on his post until 2030 and expands his powers, ended on Monday. Amendments enter into force immediately after the announcement of the results of the national referendum.
According to the existing constitution of Egypt adopted in 2014, either the president or a group of lawmakers representing at least one fifth of the parliament can propose changes to the country's basic law. Any changes to the constitution of Egypt must be approved in a national referendum after two-thirds of the legislature's lawmakers vote for it.
