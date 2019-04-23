US Trying to Put Pressure on Iran to Push for Regime Change – Moscow

The White House announced its decision on Monday to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports, stating that its decision was intended to "bring Iran's oil exports to zero".

The US is trying to increase external pressure on Iran using invented claims in order to push regime change in a sovereign state from the outside, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Despite regular assurances from the IAEA that Tehran has been meticulously fulfilling all of its [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] requirements, Washington unfoundedly accuses it of secret missile and nuclear ambitions. The goal is, under the pretext of invented claims, to maximize external pressure on Iran in order to, despite international law, achieve a change of power in the sovereign state from outside," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

READ MORE: US Pledges to Use Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran's Threat to Close it — State Dept.

Moscow added that ending sanctions waivers on Iranian oil imports would not strengthen the US's international authority.

"…the United States clearly made a mistake in choosing the means, if it decided to use the method of economic strangling, dealing a blow to ordinary Iranians' living conditions, in order to make Tehran an agreeable negotiator ready for any deals on American terms. Such a policy will not add international authority to the Americans either — the rest of the world perfectly sees that Washington's policy is becoming more aggressive and reckless," the ministry's statement said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW