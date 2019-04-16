Register
16 April 2019
    Three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019. The F-35A Lightning II is deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility for the first time in U.S. Air Force history.

    US Air Force Deploys First F-35A Lightning II Fighters to Middle East

    © Staff Sgt. Chris Thornbury
    Middle East
    The US Air Force announced Monday its first-ever deployment of F-35A joint strike fighter aircraft to the Middle East. Two squadrons of the stealthy multi-role jet are headed for Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

    "As the first deployment to the US Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility, crews are prepared and trained for the AFCENT mission," a Monday Air Force statement reads, noting that the jet "provides greater operational capability by combining advanced stealth capabilities with the latest weapons technology."

    An F-35C Lightning II from the Rough Raiders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 prepares to make an arrested cable landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Carl Vinson is conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications off the coast of Southern California.
    © US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano
    US Aircraft Carrier Carl Vinson to Be Overhauled for F-35C Use

    The F-35A is the conventional takeoff and landing variant version of the jet, and the first of the three versions to enter full service. The F-35B, capable of vertical take-off and landing, has only recently entered service, and the F-35C, which specializes in aircraft carrier operations, has consistently lagged behind in qualifying tests.

    However, these aren't the first-ever F-35s to operate in the Middle East: Israel has received a dozen F-35As from maker Lockheed Martin, a specialized version of the aircraft dubbed the F-35I "Adir." Sputnik reported that Israel may have even used its Adirs in combat already, in a strike on Syria last month.

    "We are adding a cutting edge weapons system to our arsenal that significantly enhances the capability of the coalition," Lt. Gen. Joseph T. Guastella, US Air Forces Central Command commander, was quoted as saying in the USAF statement. "The sensor fusion and survivability this aircraft provides to the joint force will enhance security and stability across the theater and deter aggressors."

    F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Heath Cajandig / F-35
    'F-35 is Not Ready to Fly', US Defence Companies 'Buy Politicians' – Investigative Journalist

    "The F-35A provides our nation air dominance in any threat," said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. "When it comes to having a ‘quarterback' for the coalition joint force, the inter-operable F-35A is clearly the aircraft for the leadership role."

    Military.com noted that role was formerly applied to the F-22 Raptor, another stealth fighter built for the US Air Force by Lockheed Martin. Those fighters returned to their home base at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, late last year.

    Goldfein has adopted the metaphor of the quarterback, the ball-throwing team leader in American football whose job it is to survey the playing field and direct other players in response to the opponents' moves, to describe the F-35's foreseen role in future conflicts. In a February event at a Washington, DC, think tank, Goldfein said that an F-35 in enemy airspace would "never be alone," instead using its advanced computers to create an integrated picture of the battlefield and "call audibles in real-time," Sputnik reported.

    The US has also deployed F-35As to the United Kingdom and Japan since 2017.

