Death Toll From Libya Violence Escalation Rises to 147 – WHO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Death toll from the renewal of clashes in Libya between the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has increased to 147, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday.

Earlier, the number of victims from the escalation of tensions in the Maghreb country stood at 121, while the number of injured people amounted to 561, according to the WHO figures.

"#LibyaCrisis toll now 147 dead and 614 wounded. WHO has deployed surgical teams to support #Tripoli-area hospitals as they cope with the influx of trauma cases", the organization's office in Libya wrote on Twitter.

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable ever since the 2011 revolution, as the country is still divided between two authorities, with the LNA-backed parliament ruling over eastern Libya and the GNA controlling the west of the country.

The confrontation between the two governments dangerously escalated on 4 April, when Haftar's forces announced an unexpected offensive on Tripoli.

