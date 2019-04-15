Death Toll From Libya Violence Escalation Rises to 147 – WHO

Earlier, the number of victims from the escalation of tensions in the Maghreb country stood at 121, while the number of injured people amounted to 561, according to the WHO figures.
"#LibyaCrisis toll now 147 dead and 614 wounded. WHO has deployed surgical teams to support #Tripoli-area hospitals as they cope with the influx of trauma cases", the organization's office in Libya wrote on Twitter.
The confrontation between the two governments dangerously escalated on 4 April, when Haftar's forces announced an unexpected offensive on Tripoli.
