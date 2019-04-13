Yemeni Parliament Meets for First Time Since Beginning of War - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's parliament met on Saturday in Hadhramaut Governorate's city of Seiyun for the first time since the war erupted in the country in 2015, Al Arabiya reported.

Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and a number of Yemeni government officials attended the parliamentary meeting. Only 141 out of 301 members of the Yemeni parliament attended the meeting, according to the broadcaster.

While addressing the meeting, the president accused the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, of derailing the peace process in the country and violating agreements concluded in Stockholm.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by the president and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

In December, Yemen’s warring parties participated in the UN-sponsored talks in Stockholm. The consultations ended with the sides reaching an agreement on an immediate ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, which is Yemen's key port on the Red Sea. They also agreed on a mutual redeployment of forces to specific locations outside Al Hudaydah and pledged to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid from and to the port city.

