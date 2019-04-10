Saudi-Led Coalition Pounds Houthi Targets in Yemen's Capital - Reports

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it started to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The Ekhbariya TV said early on Wednesday, cited by Reuters, that the Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi targets in Sanna. However, the broadcaster gave no further details. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes in the Yemeni capital and hit a warehouse near a school, killing at least 13 children and injuring hundreds of others.

READ MORE: US Lawmakers Urge Trump Not to Veto Yemen War Resolution — Letter

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government, headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and the Shiite Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, for several years.

The Yemeni civil war has claimed over 7,000 lives, while over 20 million people in Yemen currently in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN estimates.

© REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah Yemen Civil War Doomed to Rage On After Four Years of Conflict - Think Tank

Last December, the warring parties attended long-awaited UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden. As a result of the meeting, the rebels and the government agreed on a ceasefire in the Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

On 14 March, the US Senate passed a joint resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemen conflict. The resolution now heads to US President Donald Trump, who is reportedly expected to veto it.

READ MORE: UK More Likely to Stop Arms Sales For Yemen War Than US — Ex-Pentagon Official