Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Algiers, People Injured on Both Sides

Anti-government demonstrations in Algeria continue for the eighth Friday in a row as public discontent with the interim government, headed by associates of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, continues to grow.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, police used tear gas during clashes with protesters in downtown Algiers on Friday, demonstrators responded with throwing stones at police officers.

The clashes took place in the area of the Oden Square, located near the Central Post Office.

« Ce vendredi la police algérienne a pour la 1e fois essayé de procéder à une dislocation de la manifestation à #Alger Cette tentative a échoué à cause de la densité des manifestants et de leur refus de reculer Le canon à eau seul n'a pas pu donner l'effet voulu », @secretdifa3 pic.twitter.com/Z7aENm9vr8 — Khaled Drareni (@khaleddrareni) 12 апреля 2019 г.

There are injured on both sides, according to the report.

Several thousand people gathered earlier in the day at the landmark central square of Algiers, which has been dubbed simply as "the Post" by local media. After short clashes with the police, the demonstrators have lifted Algerian flags and started shouting slogans "Down with three Bs!" and "Down with Bouteflika's entourage!"

The protests in Algeria started on February 22 and already resulted in the resignation of longtime leader Bouteflika and the cabinet of Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia. Friday rallies usually provide an opportunity for the protesters to react to the latest actions of the authorities and come up with their demands.