Protesters March in Tehran Against US Decision to Blacklist IRGC (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump announced on 8 April that Washington would recognise IRGC, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a foreign terrorist organisation, arguing that Iran was allegedly using it to spread terrorism.

Hundreds of protesters take to the streets of Tehran on 12 April, to march against the United States' decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation.

The IRGC was founded in 1979 to counter left-wing opposition groups. Presently, IRGC has a wide range of responsibilities, such as providing domestic security, overseeing the activities of political, social and non-governmental organisations and private companies, preventing foreign interference and controlling Islamic norms of life and morality.

