Haftar's Army Downs Military Aircraft En Route From Misrata, Libya - Official

The Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has shot down a military aircraft en route from the city of Misrata, an official representative of the military announced.
"The reports have just emerged that the Libyan National Army has hit a military aircraft that departed from Misrata," LNA spokesman Akhmed al-Mismari said on Wednesday.
It remains unclear whether the jet belonged to the Government of National Accord (GNA) or a foreign force.
The situation in Libya, which has been divided between two rival governments, with an elected parliament governing the country's east and the UN- and EU-backed GNA ruling the west from Tripoli, further escalated in the beginning of April, when the LNA, backed by the eastern government, announced on Thursday an offensive against Tripoli in a bid to oust, what Haftar called terrorist forces, from the city. In response, armed forces loyal to the GNA started a military operation against the LNA on Sunday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
