Russian, Armenian Rescuers Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rescuers from Russia and Armenia delivered humanitarian aid to Iranian victims of large-scale floods, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A convoy of the Russian-Armenian humanitarian center successfully delivered humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran," the spokesperson said. The next cargo will be transferred to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, he added.

The cargo included over 4,000 tents, blankets and folding beds purchased at the expense of Russia.

🇷🇺🇮🇷 #Russia extends condolences to the people of #Iran following severe floods, which caused mass casualties, ⛑️ renders humanitarian assistance sending vital supplies including blankets, tents and generators to help those who suffered from this natural disaster pic.twitter.com/Zy77MiTErO — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) 8 апреля 2019 г.

In late March, Iran faced flash floods triggered by heavy rains. The floods have affected at least 25 out of 31 Iranian provinces, damaging infrastructure and washing away roads.

READ MORE: Floods in North Iran Kill at Least 4 People – Reports (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The disaster affected tens of thousands of residents and about 1,900 cities and villages in the country. Addressing ministers and members of parliament at Wednesday's meeting, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that the floods were "unprecedented in the last 100 years." According to previous reports, over 70 people were killed in the floods.

READ MORE: Heavy Flood Uncovers Medieval Cemetery in Iran (PHOTOS)