Floods in North Iran Kill at Least 4 People – Reports (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 4 people have been killed due to floods ravaging Iran’s northern province of Mazandaran since late Friday, Tasnim reported Saturday citing the region’s medical emergency center.

Three people drowned, while another victim was killed by a lightning strike, Tasnim news agency reported. The disaster also damaged buildings and cut electricity in some parts of Mazandaran.

Heavy rains in Mazandaran and Gilan provinces became the cause of the flooding, according to the authorities as quoted by Tasnim.

Over the past two days, four provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan, Ardabil, and West Azarbaijan were hit by floods.