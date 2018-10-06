Floods in North Iran Kill at Least 4 People – Reports (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Three people drowned, while another victim was killed by a lightning strike, Tasnim news agency reported. The disaster also damaged buildings and cut electricity in some parts of Mazandaran.
#BREAKING#Iran Oct 6— mostafa.m (@MostafaMe4) October 6, 2018
Pictures of the #flood situation in the north of the country.#Langarod to #Lahijan
No rescue operations reported from Iran!!#Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/Cpt78084CF
Flood kills 1 in north #Iran https://t.co/C9nw2YaVA1 pic.twitter.com/1SyRe6sHBZ— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) October 6, 2018
Heavy rains in Mazandaran and Gilan provinces became the cause of the flooding, according to the authorities as quoted by Tasnim.
Northern #Iran is witnessing floods.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Vr6OnbZPRn— mahsti25 (@mahsti25metana1) October 6, 2018
Over the past two days, four provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan, Ardabil, and West Azarbaijan were hit by floods.
