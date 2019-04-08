‘Sickening’: IDF Slammed for Tweet About Iran ‘Breeding’ Terrorists

Twitter users were incensed by an IDF post from April 7 that used a meme of a pregnant belly to suggest Iranians were “breeding” terror in the region, with many pointing out that the post was racist and equated Iranians with pests.

The image, of a pregnant woman with the word "terror" written inside her belly, is titled, "Iran breeding in the Middle East." Since going up, it has been retweeted about 1,400 times, and received over 5,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments.

Many users slammed the tweet, calling it out for racism and hypocrisy.

— Kevin Sussman (@KevinSussman) April 7, 2019

​Some even had advice for the IDF on keeping racism under wraps.

— Jesse Benn (@JesseBenn) April 7, 2019

​Despite one user reporting the tweet for its content, Twitter, which has a policy against hateful speech, has yet to take any action.

​It wasn't all criticism, though. A few users showed outward support:

​One jumped to defend Israel's right to self-defense:

On Monday, IDF also tweeted a one-minute video on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, linking the group's activities to terrorist attacks in 16 countries including the US and Argentina. This came on the same day as US President Donald Trump formally announced that his administration was designating the IRGC a "foreign terrorist group," a decision Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to praise.