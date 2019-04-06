Pro-Haftar Forces Regain Control Over Checkpoint to West of Tripoli - Source

BANGHAZI (Sputnik) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has recaptured the so-called Checkpoint 27 to the west of Tripoli as part of its offensive to take the city, controlled by the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), a high-ranked military source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The LNA operation began on Thursday. Media reported on Friday that the pro-Haftar forces initially made an attempt to regain control over the checkpoint, located in the Wershiffana area some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) west of Tripoli, in a bid to block off the coastal road to Tunisia. However, they subsequently retreated.

"The forces of the Libyan National Army again restore control over the Checkpoint 27," the source said.

Haftar launched its offensive on Tripoli for "liberating the city from terrorists." A source in the LNA told Sputnik that the forces had already captured several settlements to the south-west of Tripoli while advancing on the city from several directions simultaneously.

LNA earlier said in a statement that they entered Al-Swani area to the south-west of Tripoli.

"The brave armed forces enter Al-Swani area … The Libyan Army captured a group of terrorists who fled Benghazi," the statement read.

On Friday, a source told Sputnik that the LNA had captured Al-Swani and Janzur in the south-west of Tripoli.

The GNA head, Fayez Sarraj, in his turn, instructed forces backing him to use force if it is necessary amid the LNA offensive.

The LNA has refused to specify the time frames for its operation but said its offensive would be underway until the force met all its objectives.

The UN Security Council has called on the LNA and the forces of the rival Government of National Accord to de-escalate tensions and engage in dialogue.