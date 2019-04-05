GNA Forces Stop Advance of Haftar's LNA Troops on Tripoli - Source

According to the source, Haftar's troops advanced in the western direction capturing, in particular, the city of Gharyan, and then entrenched in the checkpoint area 27 kilometres (some 17 miles) from Tripoli.
"However, last night, the [pro-government] forces arriving from Tripoli and Az-Zawiyah launched a counterattack and encircled them", the source said, adding that at least 150 people from Haftar's units, as well as about 60 vehicles, were captured.
READ MORE: Haftar Army Takes Control of Several Southwest Areas of Tripoli — Source
On Wednesday, the GNA declared a general military alert after Haftar-led eastern forces announced they were moving to western parts of the country. In the meantime, according to Sputnik source, Sarraj, remains in Tripoli despite the LNA offensive.
All comments
Show new comments (0)