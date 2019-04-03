Register
03 April 2019
    Classified documents

    Israeli Delegation to India Lost CLASSIFIED Docs on Arms Deals - Report

    Middle East
    The delegation visited New Delhi intending to offer new arms deals to India, which is already using Israeli military equipment such as the Spice-2000 "smart" glide bombs that were used by the Indian Air Force in its air raid against an alleged terrorist camp in Pakistani territory in February.

    The Israeli national security advisor's delegation lost documents containing classified information on prospective arms deals when embarking on its trip to India in January, Haaretz newspaper reported. An aide to National Security Advisor (NSA) Meir Ben Shabbat reportedly left the documents in a restaurant where the NSA's delegation had dined prior to their departure to India.

    Fortunately for the aide and the National Security Council (NSC) in general, the waiter who found the documents went to great lengths to have them returned to their owner. The waiter reportedly gave them to a friend, whose mother was working at the Israeli Embassy in India. This friend later travelled to India with the documents and delivered them to an embassy security officer via his mother, Haaretz reported.

    Although the NSC probe concluded that no vital information was at risk of being leaked even if the documents had not been found, Shabbat's aide received a stern warning. Tel Aviv hasn't officially commented on the newspaper report.

    READ MORE: India to Equip Su-30MKIs With Israeli High-Precision Bombs

    Meir Ben Shabbat travelled to India on 28 January to discuss possible arms deals with Delhi, offering new drones, spy planes, anti-tank missiles and other military equipment. The Indian Air Force recently used Israeli-made Spice-2000 "smart" glide bombs in an airstrike late in February against alleged positions of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group in Pakistan.

