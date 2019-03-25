Israel Sends Troops to Gaza Border - Reports

The development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his trip to the US on Monday after at least seven people were injured when a rocket fired from Gaza struck a residential building in central Israel.

Israel has deployed its two infantry brigades and armoured units to Gaza border, the country’s media outlets reported on Monday.

The reported deployment comes after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of carrying out a rocket strike from the Gaza Strip earlier this day.

“Hamas has launched a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel. It’s a rocket made by Hamas”, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

In a separate development on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would cut his visit to the United States and return to Israel to take charge of a response to the attack from Gaza.

"In the light of the events related to the security, I have decided to shorten my visit to the United States. In a few hours I will meet with [US President Donald] Trump and immediately return to Israel to control our actions on the spot”, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu is due to meet Trump at the White House for the expected signing of an order recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

His statement came after at least seven people, including children, were injured in the early hours of Monday by a Palestinian shell that hit a crowded residential neighbourhood in Israel.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that 52 years on, “it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability”.

Israel took control of the Golan Heights in 1967 after the Six-Day War between Israel and the neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria.

1981 saw an Israeli law which extended the country's jurisdiction over the territory, a move that has never been recognised internationally and that further worsened Israeli-Syrian ties.