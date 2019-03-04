Israel Attacks Gaza in Response to Launch of Balloons With Explosives - Army

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli helicopters attacked two posts of Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip in response to launching a cluster of balloons with an explosive device across the border with Israel, the Israel Defense Forces press service said on Monday.

"Moments ago, a cluster of balloons carrying an explosive device was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. In response, IDF helicopters struck two Hamas military posts in Gaza," the statement said.

No reports on casualties as a result of the airstrike have been provided so far.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since last March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Moreover, in fall, the situation on the Gaza border escalated due to continued shelling and launches of arson balloons from Gaza into the Israeli territory. Over 220 Palestinians, including children and media workers, have been killed by Israeli troops since then.

The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.

