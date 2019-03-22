Death Toll in Ferry Accident in Iraqi City of Mosul Rises to 96 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in a ferry accident in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul that occurred on Thursday has increased to 96, local media reported on Friday, citing an unnamed security source from the Nineveh region.

"The death toll in the tourist ferry accident increased to 96, while eight others are considered missing, and rescue brigades continue searches," the source told the Iraqi News Agency.

Terrible news out of Mosul, a ferry hauling a large number of people had drowned and scores of children, families are struggling to survive in the river pic.twitter.com/Y3CBawPaOG — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) March 21, 2019

Iraqi President Barham Salih reportedly arrived in Mosul on Friday morning. He has visited the site of the tragedy and is due to discuss the tragedy with local officials later in the day.

​A tourist ferry with dozens of people aboard capsized in the Tigris River in Mosul on Thursday. According to preliminary data, the accident might have been caused by the excessive number of passengers. The second possible cause for the accident is the increased water level in the Tigris River provoked by the opening of floodgates in the Mosul Dam.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi declared three-day mourning over the deadly accident on Thursday.