Iraq Resumes Production at Mosul Oil Field After Daesh Defeat - Oil Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Luaibi said in a message to Prime Minister Haider Abadi about restored oil production at an oil field south of Mosul.

"We are resuming oil production at Qayyarah oil field, Nineveh province with the capacity of 30,000 barrels per day after full restoration of the destroyed wells, enterprises and oil pipelines," Luaibi said in the letter obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry also plans to increase oil production to 60,000 barrels per day by the end of this year, according to the telegram.

It is also noted that for the first time in the history of the oil field, production will be carried out for export. Previously, oil from Qayyarah was used only for domestic needs.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end of the country's fight against the Daesh terror group* as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border. This came after years of violent fighting, including operations to liberate the city of Mosul, once the key stronghold for terrorists in Iraq.

*Daesh is a terror organization banned in Russia, US and many other countries.