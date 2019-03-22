Register
22 March 2019
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

    'We Cannot Allow the Legitimization of Invasion of Golan Heights' - Erdogan

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Middle East
    5230

    The statement comes after the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned US President Donald Trump's remarks that the time allegedly has come for Washington “to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights”.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has warned that US President Donald Trump's recent statement on the Golan Heights "brings the Middle East region on the brink of a new crisis".

    “We cannot allow the legitimisation of the occupation of the Golan Heights”, Erdogan told a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Friday.

    READ MORE: Netanyauhu Thanks US for Opposing UN Resolution on Golan Heights

    The statement comes after the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned US President Trump’s comments on the Golan Heights as “irresponsible”, adding that the Syrian people are determined to recover the area through “all available means”.

    The Ministry pointed out that Trump's statement "confirms the US’s blind commitment to Israel and support for its aggressive behaviour". According to the Ministry, Washington violates a UN resolution which describes Israel's intentions to establish its laws in the Golan Heights as invalid and illegal.

    Trump tweeted on Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability”.

    READ MORE: Trump: Time for US to Fully Recognise Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan

    In a separate development that day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed during his visit to Jerusalem that President Trump had been sent by God to Earth in order to save Israel.

    Golan Heights. File photo
    © AFP 2019 / JALAA MAREY
    'In Interests of Israel and Syria to Negotiate Peace' – Professor
    Israel took control of the Golan Heights in 1967 after the Six-Day War between Israel and the neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria.

    The UN, which did not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the region, brokered a Syrian-Israeli armistice in 1974, urging Israel to leave parts of the Golan Heights.

    In 1981, Israel adopted a law extending its jurisdiction over the territory, in a move that has never been recognized internationally and that further exacerbated Israeli-Syrian ties.

