10:04 GMT +322 March 2019
    Golan Heights. File photo

    Syria 'Determined' to Recover Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights, Lambasts Trump

    © AFP 2019 / JALAA MAREY
    Middle East
    3201

    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that 52 years on, it is time for his country “to fully recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights”.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned US President Trump’s comments on the Golan Heights as “irresponsible”, adding that the Syrian people are determined to recover the area through “all available means”, the state-run news agency SANA reports.

    The Ministry pointed out that Trump's statement "confirms the US’s blind commitment to Israel and support for its aggressive behaviour". 

    READ MORE: Golan Heights' Liberation Possible With 'Endeavor of Syrians' — Iranian Lawmaker

    "It became clear to the international community that the United States and their reckless policies, which are dominated by arrogance and hegemonic ambitions, are a major factor in exacerbating the situation in the global arena and threaten peace and stability," the Ministry underscored.

    It also noted that the US clearly violates international law and a number of UN resolutions, in particular, Resolution 497, in which Israel’s intentions to establish its laws in the Golan Heights are considered invalid and illegal.

    Iran has, meanwhile, hit out at what it described as Trump’s “illegal” and “unacceptable” remarks on the Golan Heights.

    The statement comes after Trump tweeted on Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognise Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability”.

    READ MORE: Syrians in Israeli-Controlled Golan Heights Protest Against Tel Aviv — Reports

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, thanked Trump for “boldly” recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights "at a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel". US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in turn, claimed during his visit to Jerusalem on Thursday that President Trump had been sent by God to Earth in order to save Israel.

    A mock road sign for Damascus, the capital of Syria, and a cutout of a soldier, are displayed in an old outpost in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    UN General Assembly Urges Israel to Completely Withdraw From Golan Heights
    The remarks followed US Senator Lindsey Graham telling Netanyahu earlier this month that he will push for Washington to formally recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

    A strategic area covering some 1,200 square kilometres, the Golan Heights were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. Netanyahu has repeatedly underlined that the Jewish state would not meet Syria's demands and retreat to the 1967 lines because they were “indefensible”, and that the Golan Heights would “remain in the hands of Israel forever”.

