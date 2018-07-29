Golan Heights' Liberation Possible With 'Endeavor of Syrians' - Iranian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Friday, Syrian state flag was raised on the central square of the city of Quneitra, the capital city of the same name province, situated in the Golan Heights in the country's south.

Iranian Parliamentary General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated on Sunday the people of Syria on the victory over militants in the country's city of Quneitra and expressed his confidence that the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights might also be liberated with the "endeavor of Syrians."

"Congratulation to Syria’s people, armed forces and president on the liberation of the city of Quneitra from the clutches of al-Nusra Front* terrorists… The victory means that the liberation of occupied Golan Heights is also possible with the endeavor of Syrians," the lawmaker was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

READ MORE: Israeli Army Hit Launcher in Syria Which Fired Two Rockets Over Border, IDF Says

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky Daesh Displays Alleged Photos of Syrian Pilot, Jet Downed by Israel - Reports

Tensions over the strategic Golan Heights have intensified in recent weeks amid the Syrian military's efforts to free the country's south from militant groups.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981.

The international community has not recognized the move, which put further strain on the Israeli-Syrian relations.

*al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham) is a terrorist group banned in Russia