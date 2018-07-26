Syrian Flag Seen Flying Over Long-Abandoned City in Golan Heights (PHOTO)

Syrian forces raised the flag on Thursday as they continue their effort to restore government control over southern Syria and the strategic Golan Heights territory bordering Israel and Jordan, Reuters reported.
Uniformed men could be seen raising the Syrian flag in the abandoned capital of Quneitra province, which was destroyed by Israeli forces during their withdrawal from the area in 1974.
Also visible was the black, white, green and red flag of President Assad's Ba'ath Party. The photos were taken from the Israeli-occupied side of the Golan Heights, which overlooks Quneitra city.
Syrian troops and their allies have made headway against militants in Quneitra province, much of which remains occupied by Israel, following successful operations against militants in neighboring Daraa province. Earlier this month, non-Islamist militants in Daraa began switching sides, surrendering or evacuating to northern Syria in a deal brokered by the Russian Center for Reconciliation.
The Syrian Army continues to fight Daesh* (ISIS) in the Yarmouk Basin in neighboring Daraa province.
*A Salafist terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
