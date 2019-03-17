Ten Civilians Killed in US-led Coalition Airstrike on Syria's Baghuz - Reports

Earlier, Syrian media reported that the US-led international coalition conducted airstrikes on a camp next to the Syrian village of Baghouz, Deir ez-Zor province, killing about 50 people.

An airstrike conducted by the US-led international coalition against a camp located in the Syrian eastern village of Baghuz has claimed the lives of 10 civilians, Syrian TV reported, citing local sources.

"Ten civilians, including children, died as a result of an international coalition air strike on the camp in Baghouz," Syrian TV reported, referring to local sources.

The US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on 10 March that they would resume operations against the Daesh* militants in the village of Baghouz in south-eastern Syria.

The Kurdish-led SDF for several months, with aviation support from the international coalition led by the United States, have been fighting against the remnants of Daesh terrorists. Syrian media have repeatedly reported civilian casualties and the use of white phosphorus by the coalition in Baghouz airstrikes.

Syria and Iraq have become a foothold for the US-led coalition of more than 70 countries to conduct military operations against Daesh. The coalition's operations in Syria have not been authorised by the government of President Bashar al-Assad or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia