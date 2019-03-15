Palestinians Call Off Protests Along Gaza Border After Israeli Raid - Organisers

GAZA (Sputnik) - The organisers of Palestinian demonstrations that usually take place along the Gaza border have canceled Friday's protest, hours after an exchange of fire between Gaza and Israel flared up tensions in the region.

Explaining the cancellation of the event as an "emergency," the Palestinians assured that they would still organize the Great March of Return in the future. The protests have been going on for almost a year now and traditionally gather mass rallies on Fridays.

"Guided by the public interest, the (organizing) committee has decided to postpone the events scheduled for this day [Friday]," the organisers said.

The statement comes hours after the situation escalated in the troubled area of the Gaza strip. The Israeli military said that several rockets were fired from Gaza. In retaliation, Israel attacked some 100 targets in the area.

The wave of violence in Gaza erupted on 3 December after a Hamas commander was killed in a covert Israeli operation. Since then, Gaza militants have fired at least 460 rockets at Israel, and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on 160 targets in Gaza. One militant rocket attack killed a Palestinian worker in the West Bank, while Israel's strikes have killed at least seven Palestinians.

UN bodies, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other groups repeatedly slammed the violence along the Gaza border, demanding Israel to stop committing alleged war crimes in the area. Israel insists that those killed are the members of Hamas group which it designates as terrorist.