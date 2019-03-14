At Least 4 Dead, 6 Injured Due to Gas Pipeline Explosion in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people died and six were injured on Thursday following a gas pipeline explosion in southwest Iran, Mehr News Agency reported citing official sources.

According to Kiomars Hajizadeh, the director general of the Khuzestan province's Crisis Management Directorate as cited by Iranian Mehr News Agency, the people died as a result of several vehicles catching on fire from the explosion of the pipeline that runs between Mahshahr city and Ahvaz city.

"The gas pipes blew up about 200 metres (yards) from the road… destroying four vehicles that were passing by," Ahvaz governor Jamal Alemi Neisi said as quoted by IRNA.

​Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident, and, according to the report, the fire has been extinguished.