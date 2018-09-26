Erdogan: Turkey Will Keep Importing Iran's Natural Gas Despite US Sanctions

The Turkish lira's slide is not linked to a diplomatic row with Washington, and the country's economic hardship has been exaggerated, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in an exclusive interview to Reuters.

Erdogan said in the interview, that it was impossible for Syrian peace efforts to continue with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in power, adding that the withdrawal of "radical groups" had already started within a newly-established demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib region.

Earlier the Turkish media reported that the Turkish and US presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump, held a short "on the go" meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

READ MORE: In Veiled Swipe at US, Erdogan Blasts 'Countries Trying to Create Chaos'

© AFP 2018 / SAKIS MITROLIDIS Turkey to Host Drills in Mediterranean With US Participation (PHOTOS)

In March, US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. The economy of Turkey has been further hit by Trump's decision, announced on August 10, to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey. In early September, Erdogan called for putting an end to the US dollar's monopoly in global trade.

The relations between Ankara and Washington have worsened over the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey about two years ago on suspicion of ties to the movement founded by Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup. In late July, Brunson was released from a Turkish prison and placed under house arrest.