Erdogan: Turkey Will Keep Importing Iran's Natural Gas Despite US Sanctions

Erdogan said in the interview, that it was impossible for Syrian peace efforts to continue with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in power, adding that the withdrawal of "radical groups" had already started within a newly-established demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib region.
Earlier the Turkish media reported that the Turkish and US presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump, held a short "on the go" meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
READ MORE: In Veiled Swipe at US, Erdogan Blasts 'Countries Trying to Create Chaos'
The relations between Ankara and Washington have worsened over the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey about two years ago on suspicion of ties to the movement founded by Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup. In late July, Brunson was released from a Turkish prison and placed under house arrest.
All comments
Show new comments (0)