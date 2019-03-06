Trump's Nominee for Envoy to Riyadh Promises to Press Saudis on Khashoggi Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid promised on Wednesday to press authorities in the kingdom over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"If confirmed, I will continue to press the Saudi leadership on the heinous killing of Khashoggi," Abizaid said during a confirmation hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing, adding that he would insist on knowing about all communications between the White House and the Saudi crown prince.

Many US lawmakers have said they believed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the killing.

Abizaid reiterated the US position that Saudi Arabia must hold those behind the murder accountable for the crime. "If confirmed, I will continue to deploy the full range of diplomatic tools to demand accountability and find justice for Khashoggi," he said.

Khashoggi went missing on October 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts, but later admitted that the journalist was killed with a drug injection before his body was dismembered and taken out of the consulate. Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi’s murder but have denied any involvement by the royal family.