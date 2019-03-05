Register
05 March 2019
    In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, southeastern Turkey, a Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier watches as in the background a flag of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, is raised over the city of Tal Abyad, Syria, Tuesday, June 16, 2015

    Former Turkish FM Says Ankara Made Numerous Mistakes During Syrian Crisis

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey made a series of political miscalculations during the Syrian crisis, former Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Yakis told Sputnik, adding that Ankara had to deal with the consequences of those mistakes at the present time.

    "Turkey committed several mistakes in its policies during the Syrian crisis. One of the mistakes was putting all our eggs in one basket which is something that should be avoided in diplomacy. Turkey did not follow this rule and built its policy based on the assumption that Syrian President Bashar Assad would leave his post soon. However, this assumption was incorrect and now Turkey has to suffer the consequences", the former foreign minister said.

    Turkish Army soldiers prepare their tanks next to empty shells at a staging area in the outskirts of the village of Sugedigi, Turkey, on the border with Syria, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Cavusoglu: Turkey Coordinates With Russia, US Details of Future Syrian Safe Zone
    Turkey's second mistake, according to Yakis, was the severing of diplomatic ties and communication channels with Syria.

    Yakis also spoke about Turkey's alleged role in training armed opposition in Syria and providing those groups with weapons, which was widely covered by international and Turkish media but had never been officially acknowledged by the Turkish government.

    "When the western powers saw that the weapons that they were sending to Syria were ending up in the hands of extremist groups, they stopped exporting them. But Turkey stalled and as a result, to use football terminology, it ended up 'offside,' turning into a transit country, through which arms and jihadists travelled to Syria", Yakis said.

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    US Briefs Turkey on Plans to Withdraw Troops From Syria by Summer - Reports
    In 2011, soon after the anti-government protests erupted into a violent uprising in Syria, then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the incumbent Turkish leader, called for Assad's resignation.

    Following the protests and conflict, Syria descended into a seven-year civil war, during which Turkey openly supported the rebel groups fighting against Assad's government. As a result, the previously friendly relations between Ankara and Damascus have soured due to the fact that Assad has managed to remain in power.

